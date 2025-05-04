All 11 visually impaired students clear HSC exam

Berhampur: The Red Cross School for the Blind in Ganjam district has again achieved 100 per cent pass percentage in the High School Certificate (HSC) examination, the results of which were announced on Friday. All 11 visually impaired students, including four girls, who appeared for the exam this year, passed, principal Priya Ranjan Mahakuda said.

“Two boys secured A2 grades by scoring above 80 per cent, while two other students received B1 grade (over 70 per cent). Three students got B2 grade ( over 60 per cent), and four secured C grade (over 50 per cent),” Mahakuda said.

Since its first batch in 1983, the residential school has consistently achieved 100 per cent success rate in the matriculation examination.”The teaching staff takes extra care of the students, which is a key reason behind our success,” Mahakuda said.Bikram Giri and Binayak Patra, who secured A2 grades, expressed their desire to pursue higher education.”We want to pursue Plus II in college,” they said.

Earlier, students faced challenges in Plus II education due to the lack of Braille textbooks. However, in the past three years, that gap has been addressed. “We have been printing Braille textbooks for Plus II Arts students and supplying them to different institutes free of cost, as directed by the government,” said Prakash Narayan Rath, manager of the government-run computerised Braille Press.

Three schools in Berhampur have also reported 100 per cent success rates. While Saraswati Vidya Mandir at Nilakantha Nagar has achieved 100 per cent success rate for the last 33 years, Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir at Ramahari Nagar and Goshaninuagan has been achieving 100 per cent results for the past 23 years. “This year, all 363 students passed the HSC exam,” Saraswati Vidya Mandir principal S Mohan Rao said.

Similarly, all 145 students from Sishu Vidya Mandir, Ramhari Nagar, passed the exam this year.Principal Shakti Prasad Bisoi said, “Five students scored A1, 42 (A2), 44 (B1), 34 (B2) and 20 students secured C grade.”

The school has been achieving 100 per cent results in HSC examinations since 2002.

Sishu Vidya Mandir, Goshaninuagan, also upheld its 23-year streak of perfect results.Principal Narayan Panda said, “All 106 students who appeared this year passed. Nine students got A1, 32 achieved A2, 29 received B1, and 27 earned B2 grades. Seven students secured C grades and two received D grades.”