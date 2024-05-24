Allegations Of Police Mishandling: Scrutiny Intensifies In Pune Porsche Accident Case

The recent car accident in Pune involving a Porsche allegedly driven by an intoxicated 17-year-old has brought to light several deficiencies in the police investigation, with accusations of preferential treatment toward the accused. Following reports of the teenager being provided pizzas and burgers while in custody, it's been revealed that the medical examination of the accused, who purportedly consumed alcohol before the accident, was intentionally delayed.

This incident, occurring in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area resulting in the deaths of two individuals, has garnered nationwide attention, focusing scrutiny on the subsequent police handling of the case. Key points highlighting the alleged investigative lapses include:

1. Delayed Response: Sources disclosed that the Senior Police Inspector (PI) and Assistant Police Inspector (API) of Yerwada police station arrived at the accident scene several hours after the incident, neglecting to inform the Control Room. This omission left the night round Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) uninformed about the situation.

2. Blood Sample Delay: Despite the accident occurring at around 2:15 am, the blood samples of the accused minor were not collected until approximately 11 am the next day, almost eight hours later, potentially affecting the accuracy of alcohol level measurements.

3. Lack of CCTV Footage: Police officials failed to obtain CCTV footage from a bar called Blak Club, where crucial evidence might have been found had they visited during the night of the accident.

4. Allegations of Preferential Treatment: There are allegations that the accused minor received preferential treatment at the police station, including claims of being served pizza. An Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) is conducting an inquiry into these accusations.

Addressing these concerns, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar stated that while no pizza party occurred in the police station, an internal investigation has been initiated to address the matter. He acknowledged lapses in registering the case and pledged action against those responsible for evidence tampering, citing Section 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As a precautionary measure, additional blood samples were collected for testing at another laboratory to ensure consistency in samples and DNA reports. Commissioner Kumar assured that efforts are underway to expedite the processing of blood reports.