Ambani hails 'invincible wall' Modi for India's resilience

Ahmedabad: Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani on Sunday hailed India's resilience amid global uncertainty and said challenges created by this geopolitical situation cannot touch or trouble the country due to the "invincible protective wall called Narendra Modi".Let the world know that thisis India's defining decade under the PM's leadership, Ambani asserted, while addressing the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for Kutch and Saurashtra region in Rajkot.

Underlining India's resilience amid global uncertainty, the billionaire industrialist said, "The world is changing very fast, the geopolitical situation is creating new challenges and unexpected turbulence. What is reassuring for India is that these challenges cannot touch or trouble our people because India has the invincible protective wall called Narendra Modi."