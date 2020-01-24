Amit Shah and Kejriwal engage in war of words ahead of Delhi elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and current Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal engaged in a battle of words ahead of the Delhi elections.

The spat started when Amit Shah criticised the Delhi government for failing to fulfil its promise of providing free WiFi. In response, Kejriwal took to Twitter within hours of the statement on Friday and said not just internet, free phone charging is also being provided to the citizens of Delhi for free.

"Sir, we have also arranged free battery charging along with free WiFi. Delhi has 200 units of free-of-cost electricity," Arvind Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.

Amit Shah had on Thursday said his "mobile battery got drained, but could not find any WiFi spot" while addressing a public meeting in West Delhi's Matiala constituency ahead of the assembly poll on February 8.

In response, Kejriwal said: "Freebies, in limited dose, are good for economy. It makes more money available to poor, hence boosts demand. However, it should be done in such limits so that no extra taxes have to be imposed and it does not lead to budget deficits."

Amit Shah alleged that the AAP leader had forgotten the promises he had made to the people of Delhi.

"If there is a competition in the country of making false promises, Kejriwal would definitely get the first prize. I have come to remind you that you forgot the promises you made, but neither the people of Delhi nor BJP workers have forgotten. You became CM with the help of Anna Hazare but couldn't bring a law for Lokpal and when Modi ji brought it you didn't implement it here. Now you (Kejriwal) are saying that you developed Delhi in five years so 'lage raho Kejriwal'," Amit Shah added.