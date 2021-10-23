Amit Shah begins three-day trip to Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on a three-day visit during which he will chair a high-level meeting on the security situation of the Union Territory.

This is his first visit to the Union Territory after the reading down of the Article 370 from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and also gains significance after the killings of 11 civilians in Kashmir this month.

According to Home Ministry officials, he will chair the high-level meeting at 12.30 p.m. with heads of security and intelligence agencies at the Raj Bhawan here.

The meeting will be attended by Intelligence Bureau chief Arvind Kumar, CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh, ABSF DG Pamkaj Singh, DG of National Security Guard MA Ganapathy, J&K Police ADG Dilbagh Singh, Army commanders and other officials.

The Inspector General of Jammu Police and Inspector General of Kashmir Police also will be present.

The J&K Police DG is likely to make a presentation on the recent terror attacks targeting minorities and non-locals in Kashmir and measures taken to prevent such incidents.

He will also hold an interaction with young members of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Clubs via video conference around 4.45 p.m. Around 6 p.m., he will inaugurate the first Srinagar-Sharjah international flight via video conferencing from the Raj Bhawan.

Shah is likely to meet the families of the terror attack victims -- local pharmacists Pandit Makhan Lal Bindroo, school teacher Supinder Kaur and young sub-inspector Arshad Ahmad Mir.

On Sunday, the Home Minister will visit Jammu and is likely to meet BJP workers at the party office and then hold a public rally in Bhagwati Nagar.

He is expected to interact with various delegations as part of the Centre's outreach programme.