Amit Shah calls for a meet on Amarnath Yatra today

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called for a review meeting ahead of Amarnath Yatra, which starts from June 30, with Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Central government secretaries and top officials from the CRPF, BSF and NIA at 11 am on Tuesday.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has reached Delhi ahead of the meeting while senior officials like director-general of police (Jammu and Kashmir) Dilbagh Singh, Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, additional chief secretary (home) RK Goyal, Special director general CID Rashmi Ranjan Swain, director general of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Union home secretary and other officials are all expected to be part of the meeting. Manoj Sinha met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh ahead of the meeting and briefed him about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said the meeting will not focus on security alone but all aspects of the Yatra. "Union secretaries of road transport, health, information and broadcasting amongst others are likely to join the meeting. It will be a comprehensive review of all aspects of the Yatra," a Central government official said.