Amit Shah sounds poll bugle in Rajasthan, reiterates 400-seat target

Jaipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday sounded the poll bugle for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Bikaner in Rajasthan during his day-long tour of the desert state.

Addressing a gathering of party workers that was attended by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and other senior leaders from the nearby constituencies, Shah shared the strategies to achieve the party's target of winning 400 seats in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

He also urged the party workers to ensure that the BJP wins all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan.

Those who attended the event included MPs, MLAs, former MLAs, district heads and Mayors, along with members of the management committee, steering committee and core committee of the three Lok Sabha constituencies in the area.

Later, the Home Minister visited Udaipur where he reiterated the party's goal of winning more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

"There should be no mistake anywhere. The BJP had won all the seats in Rajasthan in 2014 and 2019 (its ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party had won one seat in 2019), and the same should be repeated this time too," Shah said.

Shah also accused the Congress of working to divide the country.

"The Congress is bent on dividing the country. Their leaders want that North India and South India should be divided. You have a double-engine government in Rajasthan, where no one has the courage to incite communal tension anymore,” Shah said.

Praising the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, Shah said, “Narendra Modi took our economy from 11th to fifth position in 10 years. Once we get another chance, the economy will jump to the number three spot.”

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said, “We will win every seat in the state by more than 5 lakh votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.”

State BJP chief C.P. Joshi said, “Former minister Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya has joined the BJP because Congress did not allow him to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

At the Prabuddhajan Sammelan in Udaipur on Monday, former state minister and tribal leader Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya joined the BJP from the Congress, and claimed that he also has influence in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

"I will go there and make the tribal brothers and sisters working in the Congress join the BJP," he had said.