Anomalies in almanacs to be sorted out

Puri: The anomalies in the observance of rituals prescribed by various almanacs will be sorted out soon, said Sri Jagannath Temple Chief Administrator Arabinda Kumar Padhee on Tuesday. He said the temple administration has constituted a sub-committee to examine the almanacs and streamline them for the observance of rituals. The decision to constitute the sub-committee was taken at a meeting of almanac producers and publishers of the State chaired by Arabinda Padhee to resolve the anomalies in their books.

The producers and publishers of Kohinoor, Radharaman, Arunodoy, G N Tripathy and Bhagyadeep Panjika agreed to the suggestion of the Temple Chief Administrator. Padhee said most people depend on ‘panjikas’ for marriages, thread ceremonies, yajnas and other rituals. The Sri Mandir also follows the ‘panjika’ for the performance of various rituals.

For several years, devotees have been confused as there were differences in dates for the observance of rituals, including special rituals, during eclipses. These almanacs, which mentioned varying dates for various rituals, adversely affected the psyche of devotees and voices of protest were raised before the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration.

Padhee hoped there would be no anomalies in the upcoming annual ‘panjikas.’