Anti-CAA protest: Over 50 students detained from Delhi University

New Delhi : Tension gripped Delhi University's Arts Faculty on Tuesday as around 50 students were detained by police while staging a protest against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Scores of students gathered near the Arts Faculty to express their dissent against the CAA, which they described as "discriminatory and unjust".



The protest, organised by students affiliated with the Left-leaning All India Students' Association (AISA), aimed to voice opposition to the CAA, which was notified by the Centre on Monday.



A senior police official said that some students were protesting near the Central Library of Delhi University (opposite the Arts Faculty) against the CAA. “They were removed from the location and taken to a police station. They will be released soon,” said the official.



On Monday night, a group of students at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) protested against the implementation of CAA, prompting police to deploy personnel outside the varsity to maintain law and order situation in the area.



The CAA, passed in 2019, seeks to amend the Citizenship Act of 1955, facilitating an expedited pathway to Indian citizenship for migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, specifically those belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian communities.



Eligibility extends to people, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014, fleeing religious persecution in their countries of origin.



“There is misinformation and incitement targeting our Muslim brothers regarding the CAA. The CAA is solely to grant citizenship to people, who sought refuge in India due to persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and it does not aim to deprive anyone of their Indian citizenship,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said.

