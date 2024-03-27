Army Commanders' Conference to start on March 28 in Delhi

New Delhi: Army Commanders' Conference will start on March 28 in Delhi. The hybrid-mode conference will be held virtually on March 28 and thereafter will be conducted physically in New Delhi on April 1st and 2nd.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also address and interact with senior military leadership during the conference.

On March 28, the conference will be chaired by the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Manoj Pande at New Delhi with Army Commanders participating in virtual mode from their respective Command Headquarters.

On April 1, the Army's top leadership will engage in intensive brainstorming sessions. The sessions will be aimed at enhancing operational effectiveness, the importance of fostering a culture of innovation and adaptability and investing in training and development programmes to ensure readiness for future challenges.

This will be followed by a meeting of the Investment Advisory Committee of the Army Group Insurance, chaired by the COAS, and attended by several experts in the field of financial management.

On April 2, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will deliver a keynote address. The senior hierarchy of the Army will also be addressed by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar and the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

The event will also be attended by the Defence Secretary and other senior officials from the Ministry of Defence.

The Army Commanders' Conference, with its wide scope, ensures the Indian Army remains progressive, forward-looking, adaptive and future-ready.