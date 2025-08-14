  • Menu
Army foils infiltration bid in J-K’s Uri; soldier killed

Army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Uri; soldier killed
Srinagar: A soldier was killed in an exchange of fire as the Army on Wednesday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

They said troops foiled the infiltration bid in Churunda area of Uri in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.

However, during the exchange of fire, an Army soldier was killed, the officials said.

The operation is going on and further details are awaited, the officials added.

