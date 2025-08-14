Live
- ECI objects to ‘Vote Chori’ remarks, terms it attack on voters’ dignity: Sources
- No one bothered to see my tears for years: SP MLA Pooja Pal praises CM Yogi
- J-K Police search bookshops in Poonch for 25 banned books
- ‘People’s support must to remove beggars from streets’
- Army foils infiltration bid in J-K’s Uri; soldier killed
- ED questions Raina in online betting app case
- Resignation only option before Justice Varma to avoid impeachment
- Xbox App on Windows on Arm to Support Local Game Downloads
- TDP secures victory in Pulivendula ZPTC by-election
- Pak skittled for 92 as WI win 3rd ODI by 202 runs
Army foils infiltration bid in J-K’s Uri; soldier killed
Highlights
Srinagar: A soldier was killed in an exchange of fire as the Army on Wednesday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri...
Srinagar: A soldier was killed in an exchange of fire as the Army on Wednesday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
They said troops foiled the infiltration bid in Churunda area of Uri in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.
However, during the exchange of fire, an Army soldier was killed, the officials said.
The operation is going on and further details are awaited, the officials added.
Next Story