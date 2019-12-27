Article 370: Internet restored in Kargil after 145 days

Mobile internet services have been restored in Kargil in the Union Territory of Ladakh after a long shut down of 145 days.

Internet was shut down in Kargil on August 5 when the government abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. With the scrapping of Article 370, both internets was shut down and special status revoked for J&K. Local leaders are still under detention. Officials said that since there were no untoward incidents reported in Kargil since four months, the internet has been restored. They have also appealed to locals to not misuse the restored internet. Broadband services have been restored in Kargil.

After a long wait of 145 days, the government ordered the withdrawal of more than 7,000 Paramilitary troops deployed in Kashmir. They were stationed in the valley since the eve of scrapping Article 370 and remained there for over four months.

While Ladakh has complete restored internet, the status of Kashmir getting its internet back is not yet confirmed. Neither is there any information on when the detained local leaders would be released from house arrests.