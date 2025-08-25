Arunachal govt launches scheme for timely disbursement of pension benefits

The BJP-led government in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday launched e-Bhavishya, a pension reform scheme, to ensure transparent, speedy, and hassle-free disbursement of retirement benefits to government employees.

Announcing the new initiative, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said in a post on his X handle: “e-Bhavishya pension reform scheme would ensure timely payment of all retirement dues.” The Chief Minister said that as per the new scheme, Pension Payment Order (PPO) would be given to the concerned government employee on the day of retirement.

“The new scheme would provide real-time updates to retired employees on pension cases through e-Bhavishya,” Khandu said. He said that the concerned government departments would work in mission mode to minimise the pendency of pension-related applications and cases. “New scheme would achieve over 95 per cent disposal of pension cases within the next three years,” the Chief Minister said.

The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister last week said that his government is ensuring every section of society moves forward together. Taking to his official X account, CM Khandu said that under the CM’s Social Security Scheme, over 68,000 elderly citizens, widows and Divyangs (otherwise abled) are supported, ensuring financial security for them.

Under Mission Antyodaya, the government has allocated over Rs 435 crore in the 2025-26 financial year for holistic development in rural areas.

Highlighting the importance of preserving indigenous heritage, Khandu had announced that 'Gurukuls' would be set up to protect and promote various communities, including Apatani, Mishmi, Wancho, Tutsa, Sherdukpen and Sajolang. Tribal culture and languages would be integrated into the school curriculum, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the Puroik Welfare Board was strengthened to safeguard the rights and welfare of the marginalised Puroik community. On the economic empowerment of women, Khandu said that 11,730 women-led Self-Help Groups (SHGs) have been formed.

In addition, the public distribution system (PDS) has been fully digitised, with ePoS machines installed at over 2,000 fair price shops across the state, improving transparency and efficiency.