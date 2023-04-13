As Covid cases rise, it's back to masks in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: As Lucknow and many other districts of Uttar Pradesh have continued to witness a spike in fresh Covid cases, authorities have issued guidelines for offices, schools, colleges, hospitals, marriage halls and public places.

Adherence to social distancing and wearing of masks are mandatory now in offices.

Cleanliness should be maintained and entry should not be given to those not wearing mask.

While thermal scanning should be arranged at the entrances, doors, railings, lifts, parking areas etc., should be sanitized from time to time.

In case of symptoms of cold, fever or flu, individuals should be directed to remain quarantined at home and get Covid test done, said a press release by the administration.

Children/students /teachers in schools/colleges should be directed to wear masks and follow social distancing.

Students should be seated in the class keeping sufficient distance between them while arrangements for thermal scanning should be made at the entrance of schools/colleges.

Arrangement of hand washing soap and water, or hand sanitizer should be ensured on the campus. Doors, railings, swings etc. should be sanitized from time to time.

If any child is suffering from cough, cold, cold, fever etc, they should not be sent to school/college and be given medical advice and treatment.

Covid protocol should also be followed in hospitals. Compliance of mask, sanitizer and social distancing protocols should be ensured. Entry should not be given to individuals without a mask. Thermal scanning should be arranged at the entrances.

Fever help desk and Covid help desk should be established while Covid test should be done for symptomatic patients.

Wearing mask and social distancing is also compulsory at cinema hall/malls, railway stations, bus stations and airports. Thermal scanning should be ensured at the entrances of all these places.

Lucknow District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar said medical kits should be made available to symptomatic patients, and daily feedback of home isolation patients should be taken by calling them through the command centre.

If any patient needs hospitalisation, it should be ensured immediately.

Currently, there are 1,791 active Covid cases in the state and the positivity rate has been 0.65 per cent so far in April, he said.

Uttar Pradesh reported 446 new Covid cases on Wednesday, while 149 patients recovered.

Lucknow reported 97 new cases followed by Gautam Buddha Nagar 69 and Ghaziabad 50.

Number of active Covid cases in Lucknow currently stood at 406, according to the health department.