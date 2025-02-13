Ashok Gehlot questions Rajasthan CM’s silence over phone tapping

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asked Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday to address the controversial issue of phone tapping in the state.

During a press conference in Jaipur, Gehlot recalled that when accusations of phone tapping emerged during his tenure,

“The opposition demanded my resignation when allegations of phone tapping emerged during my tenure. I stood up in the Assembly and clarified that no MLA, minister, or individual’s phone has been tapped,” said Gehlot while addressing a press conference in Jaipur.

The former Chief Minister further added that as Bhajan Lal Sharma is the Chief Minister, Leader of the House, and also the state’s Home Minister, he should explain why he isn’t addressing the issue as he did during his tenure.

Gehlot further stated that since BJP minister Kirodi Lal Meena has made similar allegations, Chief Minister Sharma must clarify the situation in the Assembly to put an end to the controversy.

He emphasised that Rajasthan has no tradition of phone tapping.

“The law only permits phone tapping in cases involving anti-social elements or individuals accused of treason. Even in such instances, prior ministerial approval is required. If phones have been tapped unlawfully, then the government has committed a crime. Who will take responsibility? The Chief Minister must answer,” the former Chief Minister said.

Earlier, former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot termed the phone allegation a ‘serious crime’ which demands an impartial investigation.

“Whether it happened in the past or is happening now, those responsible - whether political leaders, officials, or police officers - must face action,” he said.

Pilot pointed out the contradiction within the BJP, stating: "When an opposition leader or a common citizen makes such an allegation, the government offers a clarification. But now, when Cabinet Minister Kirodi Lal Meena claims his phone is being tapped, the government, instead of taking action, is questioning its own minister. This is contradictory in itself.”

A few days ago, BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena accused the government of phone tapping, alleging that BJP leaders were being targeted through surveillance of their calls.

Following his statement, Congress attacked the government in the Assembly, prompting the BJP high command to intervene.

BJP President J.P. Nadda discussed the issue with Rajasthan BJP leadership, after which the party issued a notice to Meena to which he responded on Wednesday.