Just In
Assam: Crime investigation boosted due to extensive use of forensics
Guwahati: The crime investigation in Assam has received a boost due to extensive use of forensics, officials said on Friday.
Taking to X, the Assam Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has shared data on cases received at various divisions of forensics this year.
The official statement said: “Crime investigation has been boosted with the extensive use of forensics. Here's a status update on the number of cases received and disposed of since January 2023.”
According to the information provided, there have been 8,002 cases received by the forensics department's various departments since January this year. In contrast, there have been 6,238 cases resolved since January of this year.
The highest number of cases were received at the toxicology division. Since January, it received 2,200 cases and 1,830 cases were also disposed of.
Earlier, in September, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, had flagged off seven mobile forensic vans with the goal of enhancing the police's capacity to gather forensic evidence. Prior to this, the National Forensic Sciences University (NSFU) and the Assam Police had inked an MoU to establish mobile forensic labs in the state.