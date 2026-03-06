Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Launched in India with Massive 7000mAh Battery
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion debuts in India with 7000mAh battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, 50MP camera, and sleek fabric design.
Motorola has unveiled its latest mid-premium smartphone, the Edge 70 Fusion, in India, bringing a combination of power, endurance, and style to the sub-₹30,000 segment. The device stands out with a massive 7000mAh battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, a 50MP primary camera, and a unique fabric finish, positioning it against competitors like the OnePlus Nord CE 5, Realme P4 Pro, and iQOO Neo 10R.
The Edge 70 Fusion is available in three variants: the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model priced at ₹26,999, the 8GB RAM/256GB version at ₹29,999, and the top-end 12GB RAM/256GB configuration at ₹32,999. Launch offers include a ₹2,000 instant discount on HDFC and Axis credit cards or a flat ₹2,000 exchange bonus, reducing effective prices to ₹24,999, ₹27,999, and ₹30,999, respectively. Additionally, buyers receive 18 months of free access to the Google Gemini Pro Plan, worth ₹35,100. Sales begin on 12th March via Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores, with Pantone-curated color options: Blue Surf, Country Air, and Silhouette.
The smartphone features a 6.78-inch 1.5K Extreme AMOLED display with HDR10+, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 5,200 nits. The screen supports 10-bit color depth and is safeguarded by Gorilla Glass 7i. For durability, the Edge 70 Fusion boasts IP68 and IP69 ratings, along with MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification, ensuring resilience against water, dust, and high-pressure environments.
Under the hood, the phone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It also includes a 4473mm² vapor chamber for efficient cooling during intensive tasks.
Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 primary sensor with OIS and an advanced f/1.8 aperture, alongside a 13MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view that doubles as a macro camera. On the front, a 32MP selfie shooter captures detailed images and supports 4K 30fps video recording from both front and rear cameras.
The Edge 70 Fusion is powered by a 7000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 68W TurboPower fast charging, promising extended usage with quick recharge times. Software-wise, it runs Hello UI based on Android 16, offering three OS upgrades and five years of security updates.
Weighing just 193g with a slim 7.99mm profile, the device also packs a dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos, NFC, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, and support for 16 5G bands, making it a feature-packed option for users seeking performance and longevity in a sleek design.
With its balanced combination of high-end display, enduring battery, and premium features, the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is positioned as a strong contender in the competitive mid-range smartphone market in India.