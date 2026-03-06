Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Launched in India with Massive 7000mAh Battery

Motorola has unveiled its latest mid-premium smartphone, the Edge 70 Fusion, in India, bringing a combination of power, endurance, and style to the sub-₹30,000 segment. The device stands out with a massive 7000mAh battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, a 50MP primary camera, and a unique fabric finish, positioning it against competitors like the OnePlus Nord CE 5, Realme P4 Pro, and iQOO Neo 10R.

The Edge 70 Fusion is available in three variants: the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model priced at ₹26,999, the 8GB RAM/256GB version at ₹29,999, and the top-end 12GB RAM/256GB configuration at ₹32,999. Launch offers include a ₹2,000 instant discount on HDFC and Axis credit cards or a flat ₹2,000 exchange bonus, reducing effective prices to ₹24,999, ₹27,999, and ₹30,999, respectively. Additionally, buyers receive 18 months of free access to the Google Gemini Pro Plan, worth ₹35,100. Sales begin on 12th March via Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores, with Pantone-curated color options: Blue Surf, Country Air, and Silhouette.

The smartphone features a 6.78-inch 1.5K Extreme AMOLED display with HDR10+, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 5,200 nits. The screen supports 10-bit color depth and is safeguarded by Gorilla Glass 7i. For durability, the Edge 70 Fusion boasts IP68 and IP69 ratings, along with MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification, ensuring resilience against water, dust, and high-pressure environments.

Under the hood, the phone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It also includes a 4473mm² vapor chamber for efficient cooling during intensive tasks.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 primary sensor with OIS and an advanced f/1.8 aperture, alongside a 13MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view that doubles as a macro camera. On the front, a 32MP selfie shooter captures detailed images and supports 4K 30fps video recording from both front and rear cameras.

The Edge 70 Fusion is powered by a 7000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 68W TurboPower fast charging, promising extended usage with quick recharge times. Software-wise, it runs Hello UI based on Android 16, offering three OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

Weighing just 193g with a slim 7.99mm profile, the device also packs a dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos, NFC, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, and support for 16 5G bands, making it a feature-packed option for users seeking performance and longevity in a sleek design.

With its balanced combination of high-end display, enduring battery, and premium features, the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is positioned as a strong contender in the competitive mid-range smartphone market in India.