Assam, Meghalaya resolve 70% of boundary disputes: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Assam and Meghalaya on Tuesday signed an accord to resolve the 50-year-old boundary dispute when Chief Ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma and Conrad Sangma signed an agreement in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the chief secretaries of the two states and other officials of the Home Ministry.

Describing as the historic day for the northeast, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that this will usher in a new era of peace, harmony and progress in both the states.

This accord paved the way for resolving the interstate boundary disputes at six places out of 12 which comprise 70 per cent of the boundary, he added.

"In 2019, there was an agreement between the armed groups in Tripura. The Bru Reang Agreement, signed on January 16, 2020, which benefited over 34,000 people. The historic Bodo Accord was signed on January 27, 2020, ending the 50-year-old problem without disturbing Assam's geographical entity format and without disturbing its original character. Then, the Karbi Anglong agreement was reached in September, 2021 and today this agreement and about 70 per cent of the border between the two States has become dispute-free," Shah further said.

He said the development of the northeast is not possible unless disputes between states are resolved and armed groups do not surrender. He thanked the Chief Ministers and officials of both the states on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government.

Speaking about the pact, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said: "Of the 12 areas of difference, we have come to an agreement with Assam on six areas. Further, a survey will be done by the Survey of India with both states' involvement, and when that's done, the actual demarcation will take place."

The Assam and Meghalaya governments had come up with a draft resolution to resolve the border disputes in six of 12 regions along their state boundaries. Assam and Meghalaya share 885 km long border.

