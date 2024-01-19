  • Menu
Assam, Tripura declare half-day holiday on Jan 22

The Assam and Tripura governments have announced half-day public holiday on January 22 in view of Ram Mandir's inauguration in Ayodhya on Monday

Guwahati/Agartala: The Assam and Tripura governments have announced half-day public holiday on January 22 in view of Ram Mandir's inauguration in Ayodhya on Monday.

An official said on Friday that half-day holidays have been announced to enable government employees to participate in the celebrations on the occasion of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha.

The Assam and the Tripura governments, referring to the notification of the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, declared the half holiday till 2.30 p.m.

In Manipur, there is a notified holiday on Monday in view of a local festival.

Information is yet to be received about the holidays or half-day holidays on Monday in five other northeastern states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim.

