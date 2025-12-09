Assembly rolls out real-time audit monitoring portal





Purna Singh New Delhi

TheDelhi Legislative Assembly has become one of the first state assemblies in India to fully implement the Audit Para Monitoring System (APMS), a comprehensive real-time audit monitoring portal aimed at improving transparency and accountability.

During a meeting to review the status of action taken on reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), the Speaker noted that while 142 audit paragraphs have been uploaded by various departments, only 30 Action Taken Notes (ATNs) have been submitted. He emphasized that timely and complete responses are crucial for the Public Accounts Committee to function effectively.

The meeting included senior officials such as the Chairpersons of the Committee on Public Accounts and the Committee on Government Undertakings, the Accountant General of the Audit Government of India, the Secretary of Finance, and officers from the Finance Department and Directorate of Audit. A detailed presentation demonstrated how APMS records each stage of an audit paragraph, captures comments, monitors departmental replies, flags delays, and provides real-time visibility of compliance. Developed by the Ministry of Finance’s Expenditure Department and conceptualized by the Controller General of Accounts, APMS tracks audit paragraphs, ATNs, and Action Taken Replies. It displays original audit observations, departmental responses, acceptance or return of replies, and statutory timelines. Earlier versions of the system were only partially functional, but the current integration provides a fully operational, transparent, and traceable audit trail for the Delhi Assembly.