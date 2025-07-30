Assess fire stations’ needs based on population: Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Sh Nayab Singh Saini said that keeping in view the increasing population, the need for fire stations should be assessed across Haryana so that the establishment of new fire stations can be ensured as per the requirement.

The Chief Minister was chairing a meeting to review the progress of the Chief Minister’s announcements.

Chief Minister said that it is the state government’s primary responsibility to ensure the availability of essential services such as roads, electricity and water for residents in hilly regions like Morni. He asserted that even if there is only one household in a remote area, the concerned departments must take appropriate action to provide basic amenities, ensuring that no resident faces any inconvenience.

Saini directed that a special campaign be launched to make the state free of stray cattle. He instructed the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department to work in mission mode, in coordination with the Urban Local Bodies Department and the Gau Seva Commission, to ensure that all stray cattle are removed from roads and public places and safely relocated to gaushalas within two months.

While reviewing the announcements of the Irrigation and Water Resources Department, Chief Minister directed that development works should be completed promptly and with high quality, ensuring that the benefits directly reach the public.

He further instructed that a survey be initiated to channel water from the Yamuna River in the Kalesar area to Panchkula and other regions. This water can then be utilized for agriculture and other purposes, thereby giving concrete shape to the ‘River Linking Campaign’ envisioned by Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi.

Saini directed officials to regularly update the database of all subsidy-related schemes to ensure that farmers receive benefits in a transparent manner.

He also suggested that the department formulate a special plan for the development of high-quality seeds through agricultural scientists, enabling farmers to achieve better yields.

In addition, he said that the Horticulture Department should proactively engage with Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and provide necessary technical guidance to farmers while promoting horticulture under this year’s action plan.

Meanshile, the Managing Director/CEO of HARCO Bank, Dr. Prafulla Ranjan, has announced that the bank has waived all pro cessing fees and documentation charges on all types of loans for its customers until August 31, 2025.