Ayushman bharat completes 3 years, Arogya Manthan 3.0 organized

New Delhi: The Central Government's Ayushman Bharat scheme, which provides free treatment facility up to five lakh rupees to crores of poor families of the country, has completed three years today. On this occasion 'Arogya Manthan 3.0' was organized.

Addressing this, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that Ayushman cards will be issued to everyone by next 7 September. The virtual inauguration of 'Arogya Manthan 3.0' was done by Minister Mandaviya and Minister of State for Health Dr. Bharti Praveen Pawar.