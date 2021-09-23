  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Ayushman bharat completes 3 years, Arogya Manthan 3.0 organized

Central Governments Ayushman Bharat scheme
x

Central Government's Ayushman Bharat scheme

Highlights

The Central Government's Ayushman Bharat scheme, which provides free treatment facility up to five lakh rupees to crores of poor families of the country

New Delhi: The Central Government's Ayushman Bharat scheme, which provides free treatment facility up to five lakh rupees to crores of poor families of the country, has completed three years today. On this occasion 'Arogya Manthan 3.0' was organized.

Addressing this, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that Ayushman cards will be issued to everyone by next 7 September. The virtual inauguration of 'Arogya Manthan 3.0' was done by Minister Mandaviya and Minister of State for Health Dr. Bharti Praveen Pawar.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X