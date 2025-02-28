Baba Khatu Shyam fair begins today in Rajasthan's Sikar, lakhs of devotees expected

Jaipur: The famous Baba Khatu Shyam fair begins in Rajasthan's Sikar on Friday with 'darshan' from 5 p.m. onwards. The fair, which will continue till March 11, is expected to attract lakhs of devotees from across the country.

This year, the temple premises have been adorned like the Vaishno Devi temple. At the Singh Gate, a depiction of Barbarik (grandson of Bhim and son of Ghatotkacha) offering his head to Shri Krishna has been created. Additionally, the temple will feature red cloth-tied coconuts and bells, similar to those seen at the Vaishno Devi temple.

The Baba Shyam's court has been decorated with 65 varieties of flowers sourced from eight countries.

The temple premises feature 20 unique floral species, including Hydenia, Pinonopsis, Imposia, Dishbird, Red Berry, and Orchid from Holland, South Africa, Colombia, New Zealand, China, Italy, and Bangkok. Indian flowers like roses, carnations, lily anthurium, alconia, and kishtivam have also been used. Special darshan arrangements have been made, and like last year, devotees will proceed for darshan through 14 designated lines.

A carpeted path has been laid from Ringas to Khatu to facilitate smooth movement. Pilgrims will cover an 8-kilometre journey before reaching Baba’s darbar. Further smooth arrangements have been made for disabled and elderly devotees. Fair in-charge SDM Monika Samor stated that this year, nine blocks have been created in Charan Khet, compared to seven blocks last year, to accommodate the growing crowd.

The VIP darshan will remain closed except for those with government protocol passes. A separate entry line has been set up 250 meters from the temple near Lala Mangeram Dharamshala for elderly and disabled devotees. Wheelchair users will be allowed direct access through this dedicated passage. Also, special traffic and parking arrangements have been made. One-way movement will be enforced for smooth entry and exit.

A large parking facility has been set up near Manda Turn on Sikar-Ringas Road for small vehicles. Devotees will be transported by buses to the 52 Bigha parking lot and will continue their journey to the temple on foot. Sixteen emergency gates have been installed to manage the crowd in special situations.

With lakhs of devotees expected to attend the fair, which will continue until March 11, special security arrangements have been put in place to ensure a smooth experience for visitors.

Important guidelines for devotees include VIP darshan not available this time, banners and signs taller than eight feet not allowed, thorny roses strictly prohibited inside the temple, perfumes in glass bottles are not permitted, small and large DJs are completely banned in the fair premises, and drums cannot be taken beyond the Toran Gate.

It needs to be mentioned here that the Khatu temple, situated in Sikar, has been drawing huge crowds all through the year. Also, the annual fair attracts lakhs of devotees from across the country.



