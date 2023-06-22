Live
Bad weather in MP forces helicopter carrying Shah to return to Raipur
Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district was cancelled due to weather conditions, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.
As per the official reports, a helicopter carrying Amit Shah could not land in Balaghat city in eastern Madhya Pradesh due to bad weather on Thursday.
"The helicopter took off from Durg but because of bad weather and rains, it had to head back towards Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur," Chouhan told the Press. He added that Shah will be coming to Madhya Pradesh another day.
Notably, Shah was to attend a public meeting at Balaghat to mark the nine years of the Modi government. He was also scheduled to flag off five Veerangana Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatras in the memory of the 16th century Gondwana ruler Queen Durgavati in Madhya Pradesh. The Yatras will culminate at Shahdol in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence on June 27.