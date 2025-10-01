Bail orders in an alleged fraud case of Rs 1.9 crore: SC directs training for Delhi judges over serious lapses

New Delhi: In a rare order, the Supreme Court has directed two judicial officers to undergo mandatory training for seven days at the Delhi Judicial Academy after outlining “serious lapses” in bail orders in an alleged fraud case of Rs 1.9 crore.

The order asking an additional chief metropolitan magistrate (ACMM) and a sessions judge to undergo training at the academy was passed in a verdict by the top court by which it allowed the appeal of M/S Netsity Systems Pvt Ltd against a series of bail orders that had gone in favour of the accused couple, Shiksha Rathore and her husband.

Quashing the bail granted by the ACMM, which was later upheld by the sessions court and the Delhi High Court, the bench, in its September 25 judgement, asked the accused to surrender before the trial court within two weeks.

“Before parting, we would be failing in our duty if we turned a blind eye to the manner in which the ACMM granted bail to the accused and the Sessions Judge refused to interfere with such grant of bail," Justice Amanullah, who authored the verdict, said. The judgment went on, “We deem it appropriate that the judicial officers who passed the orders dated November 10, 2023 and August 16, 2024 shall undergo special judicial training for a period of at least seven days."