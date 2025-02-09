Ban on liquor, non-veg food around Vaishno Devi shrine extended for two more months

New Delhi: In a move to maintain the sanctity of the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, the ban on the sale, possession, and consumption of liquor and non-vegetarian food in and around it has been extended for an additional two months, officials announced on Sunday.

This prohibition affects Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the holy shrine, situated in the Reasi district.

The ban will be enforced along the 12-kilometre track leading from Katra to the Vaishno Devi cave shrine, situated on the Trikuta hills. It will also cover the surrounding areas, including villages within a 2-kilometre radius on either side of the track.

Specific villages included in the ban area are Arli, Hansali, and Matyal villages.

Furthermore, the restriction will apply to the region along the Katra-Tikri road, which will also see a 200-metre ban on either side, impacting villages such as Chamba, Serli, and Bhagta.

In addition to these areas, the restriction will extend along the Katra-Jammu road, which will include villages like Kundrorian, Kotli Bajallian, Nomain, and Maghal, within a 200-metre radius on both sides.

The ban will also be enforced along the Katra-Reasi road, covering the stretch from Katra to Nau Devian, as well as the Aghar Jitto and Nau Devian markets. The prohibition will be applicable within a 200-metre radius on both sides of the road.

Additionally, the areas around the Katra-Sool Road railway station and the Panthal-Domail road will be subject to similar restrictions. Specifically, the Katra-Sool Road will see a 200-metre restriction on either side, and the Panthal-Domail road will have a 100-metre restriction on both sides.

The order will remain in effect for two months unless revoked earlier. The extension of the ban is part of the authorities' ongoing efforts to preserve the spiritual atmosphere of the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage and ensure a serene environment for the thousands of devotees.