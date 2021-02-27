Bandaru Dattatreya manhandled in Himachal Pradesh Assembly complex

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya was allegedly manhandled by some Congress members in the Assembly complex on Friday, following which five MLAs were suspended for the remainder of the Budget Session.



Speaker Vipin Parmar said the Congress MLAs, including Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, were suspended on a motion moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj.

The Opposition members tried to stop the Governor in front of the Speaker's chamber when he was going towards his cavalcade, accompanied by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Parmar, after addressing the Assembly on the opening day of the Budget Session. The Speaker said the Congress members' action was against rules.

No Congress MLA was present in the House at the time of suspension of the five MLAs.