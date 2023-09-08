BDA holds workshop for Kerala farmers on use of drones in agriculture

Kochi: Bharat Drone Association (BDA) and National Drone Pilot Association along with the Kerala Department of Agricultural Development and Farmers Welfare Division of Agricultural Engineering on Friday organised a day-long workshop for the farmer about the use of drone technology in the agricultural activities.

The main highlight of the event was the ‘Kisan Drone’ -- by the country's leading drone startup, Garuda Aerospace. The event took place in Alappuzha city of the coastal state.

The event was inaugurated by the Kerala Minister of State for Agriculture P. Prasad.

“I am confident that drones will not only help farmers but will also entice young individuals to take up agriculture as a profession once again,” the Minister said.

He said that these agricultural friendly drones are equipped with advanced features such as high-resolution cameras; besides they also provide real-time data and have analysis capabilities which will benefit the farmers in multiple ways.

The event was organised with the objective to educate the farmers regarding the seasonal changes within the agricultural sector.