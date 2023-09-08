Live
- Goa Guv launches ‘Mashaal’ for 37th National Games
- Modi, Hasina hold talks, exchange MoUs on areas of mutual cooperation
- Rhino horn, animal body parts found in Assam; 5 held
- Nissan, Kia can gather data on your 'sexual activity', 'sex lives': Report
- BDA holds workshop for Kerala farmers on use of drones in agriculture
- DA crisis: WB govt employees to make salary hike for MLAs main agenda to press for their demands
- Congress got Subhash Chandra Bose killed, says K’taka BJP MLA
- India Assumes the Helm: Hosting the G20 Summit
- India is facing threat to secularism, PM Modi going against Constitution, says TN CM
- Delhi govt teams to monitor air quality during G20 Summit
Just In
BDA holds workshop for Kerala farmers on use of drones in agriculture
Bharat Drone Association (BDA) and National Drone Pilot Association along with the Kerala Department of Agricultural Development and Farmers Welfare Division of Agricultural Engineering on Friday organised a day-long workshop for the farmer about the use of drone technology in the agricultural activities.
Kochi: Bharat Drone Association (BDA) and National Drone Pilot Association along with the Kerala Department of Agricultural Development and Farmers Welfare Division of Agricultural Engineering on Friday organised a day-long workshop for the farmer about the use of drone technology in the agricultural activities.
The main highlight of the event was the ‘Kisan Drone’ -- by the country's leading drone startup, Garuda Aerospace. The event took place in Alappuzha city of the coastal state.
The event was inaugurated by the Kerala Minister of State for Agriculture P. Prasad.
“I am confident that drones will not only help farmers but will also entice young individuals to take up agriculture as a profession once again,” the Minister said.
He said that these agricultural friendly drones are equipped with advanced features such as high-resolution cameras; besides they also provide real-time data and have analysis capabilities which will benefit the farmers in multiple ways.
The event was organised with the objective to educate the farmers regarding the seasonal changes within the agricultural sector.