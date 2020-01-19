Bengal farmer killed in elephant attack
Kolkata:A middle aged farmer was killed in elephant attack in West Bengal's West Midnapore district early on Sunday, officials said.
Amal Ghosh, aged around 50, was crushed by a pachyderm when he went to his potato field to gauge the extent of damage caused by a parade of 25-30 elephants.
The incident happened in Bishnupur village under Salbani police station around 2 a.m.
In the darkness of the night, Ghosh accidentally came before the pachyderm which attacked him.
The parade had vandalised substantial amount of crop land in the village.
