Bengaluru Techie, Family Found Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide

A family of four, including a software consultant, his wife, and their two young children, were discovered dead in their rented residence in Bengaluru on Monday morning. The police are investigating the case as a possible murder-suicide.

The deceased were identified as Anup Kumar, 38, his wife Rakhi, 35, their 5-year-old daughter Anupriya, and their 2-year-old son Priyansh. Originally from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, the family had moved to Bengaluru for Anup Kumar’s job at a private firm.

Police were alerted when the family’s house help, upon receiving no response despite repeated calls, sought assistance from neighbors. They entered the home and found the bodies of the couple and their children.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the couple poisoned their children before ending their own lives by hanging. Police sources indicated that the family may have been experiencing emotional distress, reportedly linked to their elder child's health condition. Anupriya, the 5-year-old, was a child with special needs, and the parents were reportedly under significant stress, according to statements from their domestic staff.

Despite their struggles, the couple appeared to be leading a normal life, with plans to visit Pondicherry, as revealed by their house help. The family had completed packing for the trip on Sunday. They employed three domestic workers, including two cooks and a caregiver for their children, each earning Rs 15,000 per month.

No suicide note has been found at the scene, police said. A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.