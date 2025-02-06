Bharat Tex to reaffirm India as a global force

New Delhi: Union Textiles Secretary, Neelam Shami Rao applauded textile industry bodies for their proactive efforts in organizing Bharat Tex 2025. Describing it as the largest and most comprehensive textiles event ever, she commended the commitment of textile Export Promotion Councils and other industry bodies for their relentless efforts and dedication in bringing the entire value chain of textiles under the Bharat Tex umbrel-la. She underlined that Bharat Tex will reaffirm the attractiveness of India as a relia-ble, sustainable sourcing destination as well as an investment destination at scale for textiles. The entire event is a testament to India’s commitment to becoming a global textile powerhouse, she added.

The Secretary was speaking on the occasion of the unveiling of the Bharat Tex 2025 app and website at the Ministry’s headquarters at Udyog Bhawan.

Bharat Tex 2025, organized by 11 major textile industry bodies and supported by the Ministry of Textiles, promises to be a landmark event showcasing the diversity, scale, and capability of India’s textile sector. The event spread over an area of 2.2 million square feet is expected to attract over 5,000 exhibitors, 6,000 international buyers from 120 countries, and more than 1,20,000 visitors. Exhibitors will showcase a wide range of products, including apparel, dyes & chemicals, machinery & equipment, home furnishings, technical textiles, handlooms, and handicrafts.

The event will also feature over 70 conference sessions, roundtables, and master classes, with discussions led by nearly 100 international speakers. Topics such as sus-tainability, investments, manufacturing 4.0, and future fashion trends will dominate the agenda.