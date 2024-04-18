Live
Bhubaneswar: BJP, BJD allege violation of MCC
Adelegation of Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the State Chief Electoral Officer alleging violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by senior officers of Odisha Police and other State government officials.
Bhubaneswar : Adelegation of Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the State Chief Electoral Officer alleging violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by senior officers of Odisha Police and other State government officials. The party has urged the CEO to suspend the erring officials for flouting the Model Code of Conduct. Speaking to mediapersons, BJP leader Samir Mohanty raised questions over the security arrangements put in place by the Commissionerate Police during the visit of 5T Chairman and BJD leader V K Pandian to SCB Medical College and Hospital to meet the patients who got injured in the tragic bus mishap in Jajpur district on Monday. Mohanty termed the conduct of the Commissionerate Police and other officials as unfortunate and a clear violation of the MCC.
Choudwar-Cuttack MLA Souvic Biswal, Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur, Jajpur SP Vinit Agrawal also accompanied Pandian during his visit to the hospital. The party also sought action against some officials of Bhubaneswar Development Authority for approving the appointment of three DEOs on April 10 despite the Model Code of Conduct coming into effect.
Meanwhile, the BJD lodged a complaint with the CEO accusing Manoranjan Dyan Samantra, the BJP candidate for the Chikiti Assembly constituency, of violating MCC. The BJD, in its petition, alleged that the BJP candidate is threatening government officials on election duty of transfer and punitive action by misusing the name of the Election Commission of India.