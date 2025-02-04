Bhubaneswar: KIMS introduces advanced tech for heart treatment

Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) here has become the first in Odisha to introduce the cutting-edge LOT CRT (Left-sided Optimised Cardiac Resynchronisation Therapy) technology, an advanced heart failure treatment that delivers better clinical outcomes and significantly improves the quality of life for patients.

This advanced procedure was performed by Dr Panchanan Sahoo, Senior Professor in the Department of Cardiology, under the guidance of cardiologist Dr Anindya Ghosh from Madras Medical Mission for the first time in the State on December 13 last year. Dr Sahoo later performed the second LOT CRT procedure at KIMS on January 9, 2025. This technology ensures synchronisation between heart chambers, enhances contraction and lowers the risk of complication. The traditional RV (Right Ventricular) pacing had a 20 per cent heart failure chance.

LOT CRT represents the next step in CRT’s evolution. Unlike conventional bi-ventricular pacing, LOT CRT places the pacing lead towards the left side of the ventricular septum (a wall separating the heart’s two ventricles). This precise placement narrows the QRS complex—a measurement of the heart’s electrical activity—restoring it to normal and improving the heart’s natural contractions.

Dr Panchanan Sahoo has been at the forefront of advancing cardiac care in Odisha. A trailblazer in electrophysiology (EP) and radiofrequency ablation (RFA), Dr Sahoo introduced these technologies to the State in 2008. At KIMS, with the visionary support of its founder, Achyuta Samanta, he established a state-of-the-art EP lab, elevating the standards of cardiac treatment. Together with fellow EP specialists, Dr Anupam Jena and Dr Milan Ghadei, Dr Sahoo has successfully treated numerous patients with complex cardiac conditions, utilising advanced EP and RFA procedures.