Bihar Assembly election schedule announced: Voting on Nov 6, 11; Results on Nov 14

Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with the results being declared on November 14, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Monday.

Addressing media persons, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accompanied by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, described the Bihar elections as “mother of all elections”.

“We want to assure Bihar voters that not only will the elections be exemplary and smooth, but also the most peaceful due to a special focus on maintaining law and order,” he said.

The 2025 Assembly elections are the first to be held in the eastern state after the purification of the electoral rolls under a Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which yielded a final voters’ list with 7.43 crore electors, including 14 lakh first-time voters.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar also shared details and the timeline of the SIR held after a gap of 22 years, saying that the final electoral roll has been given to all political parties.

“The window for requesting corrections in the electoral rolls is open till 10 days before the filing of nomination papers by candidates for the upcoming elections,” he said.

The CEC also shared the poll panel’s plans to counter any form of “fake news”, especially on social media, at the district level to counter misinformation.

He also announced that each of the 243 constituencies will have its individual observer, unlike the earlier arrangement of one observer being responsible for more than one seat.

The announcement of Bihar Assembly election dates comes just a day after the poll panel’s delegation concluded its review of election preparedness in the state, meeting with representatives from all major political parties and assessing logistical arrangements.

The term of the current 243-member Bihar Assembly ends on November 22, which means the elections must be conducted before that date. The 2020 Bihar Assembly elections were held in three phases.

Sources indicate that the schedule has been carefully planned to avoid overlapping with major festivals like Diwali and Chhath, which fall between October 18 and October 28. This consideration aims to ensure smooth polling and maximum voter turnout.

The 2025 elections are expected to be a high-stakes contest between the ruling alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal(United), and the opposition coalition known as the Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress.

Adding a new dimension to the race is Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, which is positioning itself as an alternative force in Bihar politics.

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2020, the National Democratic Alliance secured a majority with 125 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan won 110. The RJD emerged as the single largest party with 75 seats. That election was notable for being the first major electoral exercise conducted after the Covid-19 pandemic, with voter turnout recorded at 56.93 per cent.

This year, the Election Commission has introduced changes to improve the voting experience. Each polling booth will now serve 1,200 voters instead of 1,500, and the number of booths will be increased across the state. A total of 90,000 polling stations will be set up by the poll panel.

This will require additional deployment of Central Armed Police Forces to ensure security and smooth operations.