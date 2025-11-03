Bihar Assembly Election Six dozen caste massacres define RJD’s dark legacy: CM Yogi in Digha

RJD–Congress alliance poses a threat to Bihar’s identity, says UP CM

CM Yogi mocks Grand Alliance's trio: 'Pappu, Tappu and Appu'

Bihar emerging as a hub for semiconductors and smart cities: CM Yogi

Ram Temple stands tall in Ayodhya; Janaki Temple rising in Sitamarhi: CM Yogi

Modi govt allocates ₹6,155 crore for Ayodhya–Sitamarhi four-lane corridor: CM Yogi

Naxalism will be wiped out from India by March 2026: CM Yogi

Bihar must never return to anarchy: CM Yogi

Only NDA can lead Bihar toward prosperity and self-reliance: CM Yogi

Yogi urges support for Sanjeev Chaurasia in Digha

Patna, November 3

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, delivered a fiery address at a public rally in Patna’s Digha constituency, launching a sharp attack on the RJD–Congress Grand Alliance. He accused them of plunging Bihar into an era of loot, caste massacres, and lawlessness.

“Those who once endangered Bihar’s identity are now back seeking votes,” Yogi said, recalling that during Lalu Yadav’s rule, six dozen caste massacres took place, women and traders lived in fear, and even the poor were robbed of their food and fodder.

He asserted that while the RJD–Congress regime had tarnished Bihar’s image, the NDA has restored people’s faith and set the state on the path to a “golden era.” “The same poor who were deprived of their rights are now getting free ration, health insurance, houses, toilets, and gas connections under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership,” he stated, adding that 80 crore people are benefitting from free ration and 50 crore from health coverage.

Reminding people of Bihar’s historic role in defending democracy, Yogi said, “Under Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan’s leadership, Bihar’s youth once overthrew the Congress dictatorship. That same spirit must now strengthen the NDA.”

Taking a swipe at opposition leaders, he likened the Grand Alliance to “three monkeys” — Pappu, Tappu, and Appu — “one who cannot speak properly, one who cannot see clearly, and one who cannot hear anything.”

The Chief Minister said that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, both Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are advancing together in heritage and development. “A grand temple of Lord Ram stands in Ayodhya, and a magnificent temple of Maa Janaki is being built in Sitamarhi. The Prime Minister has sanctioned ₹6,155 crore for a four-lane road connecting Ayodhya and Sitamarhi,” he said.

Yogi added, "Bihar is now equipped with facilities such as metro, airport, inland waterways, NIT, IIM, AIIMS, and smart cities, and is emerging as a semiconductor hub that will make the entire nation proud."

He said the NDA’s double-engine government has accelerated development across Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. “Earlier, it took me 16 hours to travel from Gorakhpur to Darbhanga; now, it takes just 45 minutes from Lucknow. That’s the speed of the double engine,” Yogi remarked.

Urging voters to support the NDA for a golden Bihar, he cautioned, “We must not allow the Grand Alliance to turn Bihar once again into a haven for infiltrators. We will not return to the days of anarchy and kidnappings.”

Yogi assured the people that if the NDA forms the government, the long-pending 1,024 bigha land dispute in Digha will be resolved within six months.

Aiming at Maoists and the CPI(ML), Yogi said, "Naxalism would be completely eliminated from India by 2026. “The CPI(ML) must not be allowed to resurface in Bihar; these forces thrive on chaos and lawlessness,” he said.

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister appealed to voters to ensure a resounding victory for BJP candidate Sanjeev Chaurasia in Digha, stating, “Only the NDA can fulfill the vision of a prosperous and self-reliant golden Bihar.”