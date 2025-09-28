Bihar CM Nitish Kumar unveils development projects worth Rs 1,585cr in Gopalganj

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 185 development schemes worth Rs 1,585.59 crore at the Sabeya Airfield complex in Gopalganj district.

The projects include the foundation stone for 124 schemes valued at Rs 1,295.85 crore and the inauguration of 61 schemes worth Rs 289.74 crore.

During the event, the Chief Minister interacted with Jivika Didis, pensioners, and other beneficiaries, highlighting the government’s commitment to rural development and welfare initiatives.

After unveiling projects in Gopalganj, Nitish Kumar also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 331 schemes worth Rs 744.85 crore at a public event held at Degree College, Goraul in Vaishali district later in the day.

The schemes, many of which were announced during the Pragati Yatra, aim to accelerate development, improve infrastructure, and enhance the quality of life for local residents.

Earlier, the Bihar Chief Minister laid the foundation for the new Degree College at Goraul and inspected a 3D model of the proposed campus.

Nitish Kumar also interacted with pensioners, Jivika Didis, Anganwadi Sevikas, Sahayikas, and other beneficiaries, highlighting the government’s focus on welfare and grassroots engagement.

The Bihar Chief Minister has been touring two districts daily, inaugurating and launching projects ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

The push comes as the Election Commission is expected to announce polling dates soon, after which the Model Code of Conduct will come into effect.

On Saturday, Nitish Kumar carried out a massive development push by inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for projects worth more than Rs 8,900 crore across Katihar and Madhubani districts.

At the first event, held on the campus of the Gandhi Senior Secondary High School in Narhiya Panchayat of Sameli block, Katihar, the Chief Minister unveiled 242 schemes worth Rs 583 crore.

He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 25 development schemes worth Rs 8,328.82 crore in Madhubani.