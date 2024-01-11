Live
- Include Bengali in classical language list, Mamata urges PM
- US inflation climbs faster than expected in December
- Polycab shares crash 21% amid tax row
- BJP rally in Bengal against attack on ED team stopped by cops
- Dense to very dense fog to prevail over northwest India for next 5 days: IMD
- HC seeks Delhi Govt's clarification on encroachments in Asola sanctuary, ridge forest
- Govt cracking down on firms making false eco-friendly claims on products
- Bihar Education Department denies ACS Pathak has quit post
- PM Modi to inaugurate National Youth Festival, hold road show in Nashik
- NIA arrested accused hiding in CPI-M stronghold does not augur well: Muraleedharan
Just In
Bihar Education Department denies ACS Pathak has quit post
The Bihar Education Department on Thursday denied rumours that Additional Chief Secretary, Education, K.K. Pathak had quitting his post and termed such news on social media false.
Patna: The Bihar Education Department on Thursday denied rumours that Additional Chief Secretary, Education, K.K. Pathak had quitting his post and termed such news on social media false.
Pathak went on official leave from January 8 to 15 due to health reasons and as per official procedure, filled the necessary form and submitted it both to the Education Department and General Administration Department of the Bihar government for the given period of leave.
This form of Pathak went viral on social media and even a section of media picked it up.
However, according to an official, in the absence of Pathak during his leave period, another officer, Education Secretary Baidyanath Yadav, has been given the charge of Additional Chief Secretary, Education.
When Pathak rejoins on January 16, he will fill another form to announce his joining back.
Pathak, a 1990 batch IAS officer, is known for strict decisions in the Department he heads and in the Education Department, has taken a number of decisions to improve the education system of the state.