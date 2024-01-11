Bihar Education Department denies ACS Pathak has quit post

Patna: The Bihar Education Department on Thursday denied rumours that Additional Chief Secretary, Education, K.K. Pathak had quitting his post and termed such news on social media false.

Pathak went on official leave from January 8 to 15 due to health reasons and as per official procedure, filled the necessary form and submitted it both to the Education Department and General Administration Department of the Bihar government for the given period of leave.

This form of Pathak went viral on social media and even a section of media picked it up.

However, according to an official, in the absence of Pathak during his leave period, another officer, Education Secretary Baidyanath Yadav, has been given the charge of Additional Chief Secretary, Education.

When Pathak rejoins on January 16, he will fill another form to announce his joining back.

Pathak, a 1990 batch IAS officer, is known for strict decisions in the Department he heads and in the Education Department, has taken a number of decisions to improve the education system of the state.