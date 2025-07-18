Bihar: Former ADGP JP Singh, Bhojpuri star Ritesh Pandey join Jan Suraj Party

Patna: With the Bihar Assembly elections approaching, the trend of leaders switching parties has begun, and Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraj Party has received a significant boost.

On Friday, former senior IPS officer JP Singh and Bhojpuri superstar-singer Ritesh Pandey formally joined the Jan Suraj party in the presence of the party’s chief Prashant Kishor.

JP Singh, former Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Himachal Pradesh, and a resident of Saran (Chhapra), recently took voluntary retirement (VRS) from police service before entering politics.

Former IPS JP Singh’s entry signals credibility and administrative experience in the party’s leadership team.

"I was keeping an eye on Jan Suraj ever since it was formed as a political party in Bihar. It is committed to the development of Bihar, and its leader, Prashant Kishor, is a visionary person,” Singh said.

Ritesh Pandey is a popular Bhojpuri film actor and singer with a strong youth following across Bihar and Purvanchal.

Bhojpuri superstar Ritesh Pandey’s entry is expected to help Jan Suraj connect with the youth and cultural voters in Bhojpuri-speaking regions.

“I am inspired by the ideology of Prashant Kishor and hence I joined the party,” Pandey said.

The joining of these two will boost the Jan Suraj party at the ground level.

Earlier, YouTuber Manish Kashyap, who left the BJP, and former IPS Anand Mishra, who contested the Lok Sabha elections from Buxar, also joined Jan Suraj Party, indicating growing traction among youth, former officers, and influencers.

Jan Suraj Party, founded by election strategist Prashant Kishor, is gearing up to contest all 243 Assembly seats in Bihar.

The party received ‘school bag’ as an election symbol from the Election Commission and is positioning itself as an alternative to the NDA and the Grand Alliance.

Prashant Kishor is focusing on presenting Jan Suraj Party as a credible, grassroots alternative in Bihar, leveraging his political acumen and public outreach to build a new narrative against traditional parties.

“Jan Suraj Party gives priority to such people who have come out of Bihar and have achieved something big on their own. The two people who have joined the party today are those who have achieved something big due to their hard work,” Kishor said.

With the elections drawing closer, Prashant Kishor is intensifying organisational expansion to project Jan Suraj Party as a serious challenger in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.



