Bihar: Relief for MLA’s rival as court grants him bail in Mokama firing case

Patna: Sonu Singh, known as the arch-rival of former Mokama MLA Anant Singh, has been granted bail by the Barh court on Tuesday, marking a major relief after nearly six months in jail.

The process for Sonu Singh’s release from Bhagalpur High Security Jail will begin soon.

Sonu Singh was arrested on January 24, 2025, two days after a violent clash on January 22, in Nauranga Jalalpur village, Mokama, under Pachmahala police station limits.

The incident involved Sonu, his brother Monu, and Anant Singh with his supporters.

The dispute began over a brick kiln business managed by Mukesh Kumar of Hemja village, with Sonu-Monu accusing Mukesh of embezzling Rs 65 lakh and locking his house.

Mukesh approached Anant Singh for help. When the issue escalated, Anant Singh and his supporters arrived in 10 vehicles, leading to a huge confrontation.

More than 100 rounds of firing took place between them. Sources have said that both sides used sophisticated weapons during the firing of each other.

An intense gunfight and violence emerged on that occasion, but Patna police claimed to have recovered only three shells from the scene.

One of Anant Singh’s supporters was injured in that firing incident. He sustained a gunshot injury to his leg.

The incident attracted national attention, raising questions about Bihar’s law and order as both parties continued media interactions post-incident before arrests were made.

Sonu Singh was arrested first, followed by Anant Singh’s surrender at Barh court the same day.

Sonu was initially lodged in Phulwarisharif Jail, Patna, and later shifted to Bhagalpur Jail.

Anant Singh is currently in Beur Jail, Patna, with his bail hearing expected soon.

Sonu Singh’s legal team will now proceed with formalities for his release.

The case remains politically sensitive in Mokama and Bihar’s undercurrent politics as Anant Singh’s bail plea is also pending.



