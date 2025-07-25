BIHAR SIR: EC gives 30 days to get names included in rolls

New Delhi: Amid Opposition parties’ allegations of irregularities and unfair deletion of voters’ names in Bihar SIR, the ECI said on Thursday that over the next one month, starting August 1, political parties and individual electors can get names included or excluded from electoral rolls.

For the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) currently underway in Bihar, the period for filing claims and objections is stipulated until September 1, 2025.