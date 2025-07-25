Live
- AP to launch NCD 4.0 survey with comprehensive reforms
- Eatala presents wish list to Vaishnaw
- Union leaders, displaced family members stage dharna
- Residents of 14 border villages oppose merger with Maharashtra
- Kishan Reddy bats for strengthening Indo-Peru ties
- Police detect 59 property cases in June
- Strengthen measures to keep seasonal diseases at bay: Damodar to officials
- CU holds conference on smart healthcare innovations
- Jaipur officials commend Hyd’bad’s urban devpt initiatives
- Rain fury: CM Revanth directs Collectors to be on toes
BIHAR SIR: EC gives 30 days to get names included in rolls
Highlights
New Delhi: Amid Opposition parties’ allegations of irregularities and unfair deletion of voters’ names in Bihar SIR, the ECI said on Thursday that over the next one month, starting August 1, political parties and individual electors can get names included or excluded from electoral rolls.
For the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) currently underway in Bihar, the period for filing claims and objections is stipulated until September 1, 2025.
