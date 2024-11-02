Biker Kanchan Ugursandi Sets Record As First Motorcyclist To Scale Lipulekh Pass On India-China Border

In a groundbreaking achievement, Kanchan Ugursandi, a trailblazing motorcyclist from Jharkhand known as the "Biker Girl," has set a record by becoming the first person to ride a motorcycle to Lipulekh Pass, located at 17,500 feet on the India-China border. Her remarkable feat was part of a journey along the challenging Kailash Mansarovar route, showcasing her indomitable spirit and love for adventure.

Kanchan, a 32-year-old tribal rider, began her journey from Delhi and traversed Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, braving tough terrain and high-altitude conditions to reach Lipulekh. In an interview with India Today TV, she shared, “For two years, I tried to reach Lipulekh but had to turn back twice due to landslides near Dharchula. This time, on my third attempt, I finally made it.”

Lipulekh Pass, located at the trijunction of India, China, and Nepal, holds strategic and religious importance for India. China has enhanced its road infrastructure on its side, increasing its tactical advantage. Recently, India’s Border Roads Organisation (BRO) constructed a road to Lipulekh, enhancing access and security for Indian forces. Historically, Indian pilgrims took strenuous treks to reach Tibet's Mount Kailash for the sacred Mansarovar pilgrimage, often lasting weeks. This new road not only simplifies the journey but also revives hopes for the pilgrimage route’s reopening amid ongoing border tensions.

Kanchan also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting the establishment of a Kailash Mansarovar corridor, similar to the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in Pakistan, to ease access for Indian devotees. Through a tweet, she highlighted how this could facilitate Hindu pilgrims in completing the Kailash Parikrama.

Known as the “Border Girl,” Kanchan has previously scaled 22 Himalayan passes and ridden to border outposts in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Her journeys aim to uplift the spirits of soldiers stationed at these remote borders and inspire other women through her example. “I hope my journey encourages others to push beyond limits and highlights the strength of women in every field,” she said.