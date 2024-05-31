Live
BJD supremo leads roadshow in Nimapara
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik led a mega roadshow in Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday. A large number of people gathered on both sides of the road in Nimapara as Naveen greeted them from a specially-designed bus. On the 2-km route, he was greeted by supporters holding cutouts of ‘conch’, the party’s election symbol, and waving the BJD flag.
The Chief Minister also delivered a brief speech, in which he assured the gathering of providing free electricity and extending the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) scheme to people of all sections.
‘’No electricity bill will come from July. All will be covered under BSKY. Mission Shakti members will get pensions,’’ he said, urging the people to bless the BJD in the simultaneous elections to the State Assembly and Lok Sabha.
Meanwhile, senior BJD leader V K Pandian campaigned at Jashipur, Sarskana, Moroda, Udala and Bangirposi in Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha constituency.