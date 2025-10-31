Live
BJP Accuses Kejriwal Of Using Punjab Funds To Build ‘Sheesh Mahal 2.0’ In Chandigarh, AAP Calls It A Fake Claim
Highlights
- The BJP has accused Arvind Kejriwal of constructing a lavish “7-star mansion” in Chandigarh using Punjab’s resources, dubbing it ‘Sheesh Mahal 2.0’.
- AAP dismissed the charge as false, asserting the property is Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s official camp office.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched fresh allegations against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, claiming he is using Punjab government funds to build a luxurious bungalow in Chandigarh. The Delhi BJP and AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal shared aerial images on X, describing the property in Sector 2, Chandigarh, as a “7-star, two-acre government mansion” reportedly allotted from the Punjab chief minister’s quota.
Calling Kejriwal the “Super CM of Punjab,” the BJP alleged that the AAP leader, who projects himself as a common man, has built another “Sheesh Mahal” after vacating his controversial Delhi residence. Maliwal also accused Kejriwal of using Punjab government aircraft for personal and party-related travel, claiming that the entire Punjab administration serves his interests.
AAP dismissed the accusations, stating the BJP is spreading misinformation out of frustration after recent controversies involving the Prime Minister’s Yamuna claims. The party clarified that the image shared by the BJP depicts the Punjab CM’s official camp office, not Kejriwal’s personal residence.
The issue echoes earlier controversies over alleged irregular construction at Kejriwal’s Delhi residence on Flag Staff Road, where BJP leaders accused him of misusing government property and violating construction norms to build an opulent home.
