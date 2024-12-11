BJP And TMC Clash Over Jagannath Temple Project In Digha

A political confrontation has erupted between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal over the construction of a Jagannath Temple in Digha, modeled after Odisha’s iconic Puri shrine. BJP Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari criticized the project, arguing that replicating the sacred Puri temple, one of the Char Dhams, was inappropriate and an unacceptable use of public funds.

Adhikari warned of mobilizing priests from Puri to hold a religious gathering in Digha, located about 180 km from Kolkata, to challenge the TMC government’s actions. He further clarified that the structure under construction in Digha was a “cultural center” rather than a replica of the Puri temple.

During a site visit, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the temple would be inaugurated on April 30, 2025, coinciding with Akshaya Tritiya. She was accompanied by Iskcon officials, including Radharaman Das, the vice president of Iskcon Kolkata, who has been appointed to the temple management committee.

Banerjee described the project as distinct from the Puri temple, emphasizing its unique design and offerings. Unlike Puri, where khaja is offered, the Digha temple will provide gujia and peda as prasad. Built on a 20-acre plot near the seashore close to the Odisha border, the ₹250-crore project aims to establish a cultural and religious landmark.

Banerjee also pledged ₹5 lakh for the ceremonial golden broom, a symbolic item used to sweep the chariots of the deities Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra before the Rath Yatra in Puri.

Adhikari criticized Iskcon’s involvement, questioning why its officials, particularly Radharaman Das, did not oppose what he called a “replication” of the Puri temple. The project continues to draw sharp political and cultural debates in the state.