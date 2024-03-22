Live
BJP announces 14 more candidates for TN, one for Puducherry; actor Radhika fielded from Virudhunagar
Chennai: The Central Election Committee of the BJP on Friday released the fourth list of 14 candidates for Tamil Nadu and to the lone seat in Puducherry.
It also announced the name of VS Nanthini as the candidate for the Assembly bye-election to the Vilavancode seat in Tamil Nadu.
The BJP is fielding popular actor Raadhika Sarathkumar, wife of actor Sarathkumar from Virudhunagar constituency.
BJP Tamil Nadu state Vice President and senior leader, KP Ramalingam, is contesting from Namakkal constituency.
The other BJP candidates are Pon V Balaganapathy (Tiruvallur SC), RC Paul Kanagaraj (Chennai North), A Ashwathaman (Tiruvannamalai), AP Muruganandam (Tiruppur), K Vasantharajan (Pollachi), VV Senthilnathan (Karur), P Karthiyayini (Chidambaram SC), SGM Ramesh (Nagapattinam SC), M Muruganandam (Thanjavur), Dr. Devanathan Yadav (Sivaganga), Prof Raama Sreenivasan (Madurai), B John Pandian (Tenkasi SC).
In Puducherry, state Home Minister, A Namassivayam is the BJP candidate.
With the BJP announcing more candidates, filing of nominations that commenced from March 20 will be accelerated.
The filing of nominations can be done till March 27 and the last date for withdrawal is March 31.
With the elections announced for April 19 to elect 39 Lok Sabha members, there will hardly be 17 days left for campaigning in Tamil Nadu.
In the 2019 polls, the ruling DMK alliance won 38 seats and one was won by the AIADMK.