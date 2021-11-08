BJP gears itself up for Assembly polls in 7 States

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during its national executive meet on Sunday passed a political resolution ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in seven States. The resolution was moved by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and seconded by Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai.

A discussion was also held regarding the election strategy in the States that will go to Assembly polls next year. The seven States slated to go for polls are Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

Chief Ministers and BJP presidents of four poll-bound states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur – gave a presentation on the elections. A similar presentation was given by BJP's Punjab unit president as well, who announced that his party will contest all 117 seats in the 2022 polls.

In view of this, BJP national president JP Nadda stated during his inaugural address that a party committee should be set up for every polling booth and an arrangement put in place so that one can listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat at every booth.

Quoting the party chief, Union Education Minister and senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan said during a press conference that there are 10.4 lakh polling booths in the country and of these, committees have been formed for 85% booths so far.

"Now the party has to form a committee on the remaining 15% booths by 25 December 2021. In states where elections are to be held, this work will be done faster," said Pradhan. He said the party also has to complete the work of making 'Panna Pramukhs' at all these booths by 6 April 2022.

The party lauded the work done by the Central government under nine months to mobilise medical support for Covid-19 and called it "commendable". "While lauding the commendable work of vaccination done in India, we also remember how the Opposition parties had raised many questions on vaccination carried by the government from the very beginning," said Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman after the meet. The party also hailed the government' 100 crore vaccinations and providing free food grains to 80 crore poor people.

As per reports, the party is said to have discussed the work done by the central government in the field of agriculture.

Referring to the almost year-long farmers' protest against the three contentious farm laws, Sitharaman said: "We are open for talks. Please tell us what you are opposed to in the laws. We have not been told what the objection is and their (farmers') story is incomplete. We are still willing to listen to the farmers."

The national executive meeting concluded with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech where he spoke extensively on BJP's ambitious 'Sewa Hi Sangathan' drive.