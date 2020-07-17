BJP launches 'Power mass movement' against Delhi government, social distancing not seen in protest

New Delhi: Today, under the chairmanship of Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta, the state BJP has started a power mass movement in all over Delhi. Under this, the BJP is accusing the state government that Kejriwal has done a power scam of Rs 1131 crore in the name of giving electricity subsidy. However, no social distance was observed during this performance.

In this movement, many big leaders of BJP are protesting with BJP workers at different places in Delhi and demanded resignation, accusing Kejriwal of being a scamster.

State BJP President Adesh Gupta says that while the Delhiites were demanding financial relief from Arvind Kejriwal during the Corona era, on the other hand, the Kejriwal government was working with power companies to loot the public in the name of fixed charge. Kejriwal has only cheated Janata from the beginning.

Adesh Gupta said that today people of all classes in Delhi are worried about electricity bills. Industry and business are stalled during the lockdown, but due to the fixed charge and other surcharges, they are getting big bills and notices are being sent for not submitting electricity. Similarly, average domestic consumers are being sent average bills and billing is done in such a way that they are not getting the benefit of any subsidy.

It is alleged that the Delhi government is taking some part of the subsidy given to the power companies from the companies themselves and the scam continues.

In this movement, Adesh Gupta, Meenakshi Lekhi, Ramveer Singh Bidhuri in Malviya Nagar; Dushyant Gautama in Krishna Nagar; Vijay Goel at Gol Market; Manoj Tiwari Dilshad Garden; Ramesh Bidhuri Kalkaji; Pravesh Sahib Singh Varma is performing at Tagore Garden and Gautam Gambhir performing at Laxmi Nagar.