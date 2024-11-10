BJP Leader Found Dead In Party Office In West Bengal; TMC Blamed As Police Point To Personal Dispute

The body of BJP leader Prithviraj Naskar, who managed the social media account for the party in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, was found in the party office in Usthi, police reported on Saturday.

The BJP has blamed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the death, alleging that TMC supporters targeted Naskar to intimidate BJP members in the region. However, police have arrested a woman in connection with the case, indicating that the motive might be personal.

Naskar’s body, covered in blood, was found late on Friday night. His family had reported him missing since November 5. According to a senior police official, the woman in custody confessed to attacking Naskar with sharp weapons, resulting in his death. Police suspect a personal relationship and possible dispute with the woman and said the assailant likely fled through a back door after the incident.

Tracking cell phone activity, investigators located the woman in a nearby area. During questioning, she admitted to the crime, but police are exploring whether others were involved.

The incident has intensified tensions between the BJP and TMC. BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar claimed TMC activists orchestrated Naskar’s murder to intimidate BJP supporters. In a post on X, Majumdar vowed to continue the fight for justice and accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s government of oppression.

In response, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh denied the party’s involvement, stating that the BJP is misrepresenting the incident to implicate the TMC. Ghosh mentioned reports of Naskar’s personal disputes and expressed confidence that the investigation would consider all possible motives.

Naskar’s father added that his son had received threats from local TMC activists for displaying placards demanding justice for an RG Kar Hospital victim during the Durga Puja celebrations.