Live
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 18 December, 2024
- PM Modi extends b'day wishes to Aviation Minister Kinjarapu, praises his popularity among youth
- YS Jagan to visit Kurnool today
- 3rd Test: Australia declare on 89/7, set 275-run target for India
- Passengers may face inconvenience with ‘Rail Roko’ protest in Punjab
- President Droupadi Murmu Visits Hyderabad Today
- MRPL’s new bitumen unit to strengthen India’s road infrastructure
- AIIMS, CSIR to collaborate for research in healthcare, emerging technologies
- Kejriwal did not fulfill promise of giving Rs 2,100 to every Delhi women: State Congress chief
- Cong prepares for centenary celebration of Gandhi’s historic 1924 Belagavi Session
Just In
BJP likely to get new president by February
Highlights
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to get its new national president by February next year to replace incumbent JP Nadda.
New Delhi: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to get its new national president by February next year to replace incumbent JP Nadda.
The polling process in the ongoing organisational election is expected to be completed in more than half of its state units by mid-January, party sources said.
A senior leader said the tenure of around 60 per cent of the saffron party's state presidents is over and their replacements are expected to be in place by mid-January. As per the BJP's constitution, the organisational polls should be completed in at least half of its state units before the process to elect the national president is elected.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS