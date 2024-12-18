  • Menu
BJP likely to get new president by February
New Delhi: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to get its new national president by February next year to replace incumbent JP Nadda.

The polling process in the ongoing organisational election is expected to be completed in more than half of its state units by mid-January, party sources said.

A senior leader said the tenure of around 60 per cent of the saffron party's state presidents is over and their replacements are expected to be in place by mid-January. As per the BJP's constitution, the organisational polls should be completed in at least half of its state units before the process to elect the national president is elected.

