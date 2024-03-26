Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
BJP Lodges Complaint Against Shiv Sena Ad DMK Leaders For Derogatory Remarks Against PM Modi
- 1. The BJP has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut and DMK's Anitha Radhakrishnan for derogatory remarks against PM Narendra Modi.
- 2. Raut compared Modi to Aurangzeb, while Radhakrishnan criticized Modi's initiatives, prompting demands for apologies and legal action.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took action on Tuesday by lodging a complaint with the Election Commission against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and DMK Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan for their derogatory comments directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Sanjay Raut had compared PM Modi to Aurangzeb during a rally in Buldhana, Vidarbha, stating that while Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj hailed from Maharashtra, Aurangzeb was born in present-day Gujarat, PM Modi's home state.
The BJP's complaint highlighted Raut's violation of the Model Code of Conduct and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) with his remarks, demanding the filing of an FIR against him. Additionally, the party called for an apology from both Raut and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, who was reportedly present when the comments were made.
Anitha Radhakrishnan of the DMK also faced backlash for her comments, wherein she used derogatory language against PM Modi and criticized his efforts to honor leaders like Sardar Vallabhai Patel and Kamarajar. The BJP urged the Election Commission to compel Radhakrishnan to apologize and advocated for a ban on his campaign activities, calling for an FIR to be filed against him as well.
Radhakrishnan's remarks concerning PM Modi's speech in Salem, Tamil Nadu, were also condemned by the BJP, which deemed them disrespectful and sought stringent action against him.
The BJP's swift response underscores its commitment to upholding the dignity of political discourse and ensuring accountability for inflammatory statements made by leaders from rival parties during the electoral process.