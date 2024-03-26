BJP Lodges Complaint Against Shiv Sena Ad DMK Leaders For Derogatory Remarks Against PM Modi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took action on Tuesday by lodging a complaint with the Election Commission against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and DMK Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan for their derogatory comments directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Sanjay Raut had compared PM Modi to Aurangzeb during a rally in Buldhana, Vidarbha, stating that while Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj hailed from Maharashtra, Aurangzeb was born in present-day Gujarat, PM Modi's home state.



The BJP's complaint highlighted Raut's violation of the Model Code of Conduct and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) with his remarks, demanding the filing of an FIR against him. Additionally, the party called for an apology from both Raut and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, who was reportedly present when the comments were made.



Anitha Radhakrishnan of the DMK also faced backlash for her comments, wherein she used derogatory language against PM Modi and criticized his efforts to honor leaders like Sardar Vallabhai Patel and Kamarajar. The BJP urged the Election Commission to compel Radhakrishnan to apologize and advocated for a ban on his campaign activities, calling for an FIR to be filed against him as well.



Radhakrishnan's remarks concerning PM Modi's speech in Salem, Tamil Nadu, were also condemned by the BJP, which deemed them disrespectful and sought stringent action against him.

The BJP's swift response underscores its commitment to upholding the dignity of political discourse and ensuring accountability for inflammatory statements made by leaders from rival parties during the electoral process.